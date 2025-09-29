Mayor announces KMC’s Rs28bn expenditure plan

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Sunday, criticized his political opponents, announcing a major development expenditure of Rs 28 billion by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) this year.

Addressing the media in Korangi district, Wahab said, “Some people wake up at 11 a.m. just to hold press conferences and spread despair among the public, while we are working day and night for the megacity.” He added, “I will not let anyone engage in hypocritical politics. We are not sitting in Islamabad but are among the people of Karachi, serving them.”

The mayor stated that Rs 28 billion has been allocated in this year’s budget for urban improvement, while the total volume of the city’s projects is Rs 400 billion. He pointed out major ongoing works, including Rs 70 billion investment in the K-IV water project and the construction of bridges at Murghi Khana, Shah Faisal Colony, and Cattle Colony. He also confirmed that work on the ICI Bridge would commence soon.

Accompanied by City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Wahab defended the administration’s strategic decisions, such as installing expensive paver blocks in areas with drainage issues. He argued that it is a “sustainable solution” and emphasised that political will is more important than financial constraints. “Money is not the issue, the real issue is intention. Words accomplish nothing; we must take practical steps,” he stressed.

The mayor announced a fast-track plan for the rehabilitation of 106 city roads affected by recent rains and promised to complete it within the next 60 days. He said construction and repair work is already visible at key locations including Empress Market, Preedy Street, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Wahab stated that the KMC has also initiated road construction in Malir Kala Board, Khokhrapar, and Model Colony Town, while work to improve the sewerage system will begin next week.

Wahab revealed that the KMC is going beyond its official jurisdiction to provide financial assistance to major health institutions like Indus Hospital, SIUT, and NICVD to improve citizens’ access to quality medical facilities. He affirmed, “The people of Karachi have the right to question us, and we are bound to answer because this city is ours, and we are its true guardians.”

In an appeal for unity, the mayor expressed pride in being a “Muhajir” and called on all institutions and representatives to abandon “negative politics” and work together for the development of Karachi.

