Water, sanitation and hygiene services: World Bank may approve USD400m programme for Punjab in Nov

Tahir Amin Published 28 Sep, 2025 05:25am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is likely to approve “Punjab Inclusive Cities Program” worth USD400 million in November, official documents revealed.

The program’s objective is to provide safely managed water, sanitation and basic hygiene services and to improve the institutional and financial performance of selected urban local governments in Punjab.

The project is expected to be approved in the second week of November while the closing date would be end December 2030.

CM approves development of 189 cities under PDP

The proposed Program-for-Results Financing (PforR) will support a subset of the government of Punjab’s program in selected cities focusing on two result areas: (i) Safely managed water, sanitation and drainage and basic hygiene services; (ii) Institutional strengthening and financial sustainability.

Infrastructure investments through Program funds will include: (i) integrated water supply networks; (ii) sewerage networks and wastewater treatment facilities; (iii) stormwater drainage networks and storage facilities; and (iv) SWM reforms and a pilot for material recovery and sanitary disposal.

The investment project financing (IPF) Component will assist government of Punjab to further develop its sector policy, strategy, and programs; strengthen its institutions and systems; and provide technical support to key provincial departments and urban agencies to deliver on Program targets and Program-related technical, fiduciary, social and environment management aspects.

World Bank Punjab Investment Project Financing World Bank and Pakistan hygiene services Water and sanitation services Punjab Inclusive Cities Program PICP

