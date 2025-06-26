CM approves development of 189 cities under PDP

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a special meeting regarding the Punjab Development Programme (PDP), accorded an approval for the construction and development of 189 cities under the PDP.

It was agreed to constitute a Project Management Unit for the completion of the Punjab Development Programme in the province.

Under the PDP, construction and development projects will be completed in various cities in collaboration with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Under the World Bank’s Project Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP), 15 cities will be uplifted and developed. Under the Asian Development Bank’s Project DREAMS-II, four cities will be constructed and developed. Under the ADP project, development programmes in 11 cities will be completed on a priority basis.

Under the World Bank’s Project PICP, development programmes will be completed in 16 cities. Under the Punjab Development Programme, 144 cities have been incorporated in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Under the PDP, construction and development projects will be carried out in 144 cities of Punjab.

The chief minister directed all the relevant departments to complete these projects in collaboration with other stakeholders. She directed to introduce steps to introduce bye-laws to fix uniform design for shops across the province. She emphasized that after the completion of the PDP, every city should look aesthetically up to the mark.

