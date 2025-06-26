AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

CM approves development of 189 cities under PDP

Recorder Report Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 08:42am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a special meeting regarding the Punjab Development Programme (PDP), accorded an approval for the construction and development of 189 cities under the PDP.

It was agreed to constitute a Project Management Unit for the completion of the Punjab Development Programme in the province.

Under the PDP, construction and development projects will be completed in various cities in collaboration with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Under the World Bank’s Project Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP), 15 cities will be uplifted and developed. Under the Asian Development Bank’s Project DREAMS-II, four cities will be constructed and developed. Under the ADP project, development programmes in 11 cities will be completed on a priority basis.

Under the World Bank’s Project PICP, development programmes will be completed in 16 cities. Under the Punjab Development Programme, 144 cities have been incorporated in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Under the PDP, construction and development projects will be carried out in 144 cities of Punjab.

The chief minister directed all the relevant departments to complete these projects in collaboration with other stakeholders. She directed to introduce steps to introduce bye-laws to fix uniform design for shops across the province. She emphasized that after the completion of the PDP, every city should look aesthetically up to the mark.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

development projects PDP Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Punjab Development Programme

Comments

200 characters

CM approves development of 189 cities under PDP

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories