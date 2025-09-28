BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
September 28, 2025

Three-day Industrial Expo-2025 opens in Lahore

Recorder Report Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 06:01am

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Communication and Works, Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth, inaugurated the ninth edition of the Pakistan Industrial Expo (PIE 2025) on Saturday, describing the event as a shining example of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

The three-day exhibition, held at the Lahore Expo Centre, brings together over 200 leading companies from both countries, showcasing state-of-the-art machinery, tools, and industrial innovations.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, the Minister—who also holds the additional portfolio of Law—emphasized the importance of such events in fostering economic development, creating job opportunities, and strengthening the national industrial base.

He conveyed the appreciation of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the successful organization of the expo and reiterated the government’s full support for Chinese investors and businesses seeking to collaborate with their Pakistani counterparts. He noted that events like PIE 2025 are instrumental in accelerating Pakistan’s journey toward economic self-reliance and regional industrial leadership.

PIE 2025 is being positioned as part of a broader vision to establish Lahore as a major hub for international industrial cooperation. Future editions of the expo are already being planned in Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and South Africa, expanding the reach of this growing platform for cross-border business engagement.

The companies participating in this year’s exhibition represent a wide range of high-growth industrial sectors, including CNC machinery, automotive parts, hardware and tools, agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment and components. These sectors are widely seen as critical drivers of innovation, investment, and technology transfer between the two countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of notable dignitaries, including Chinese Commercial Vice Consul in Lahore Li Haoteng, Commodore Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman, Commodore Mehtab Khan, and senior officials from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, including Faiz Ahmad Chaddhar and Rafia Syed.

FPCCI Vice President Zaki Ijaz also graced the occasion, along with Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Managing Partner of Everest Armaghan Muqeem, and Everest’s Deputy General Manager Zishan Hashmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Fa Wenyan, CEO of Everest International Expo—the organizing body behind the event—highlighted the growing stature of the Pakistan Industrial Expo as a flagship initiative in the country’s industrial calendar.

He remarked that the event has consistently delivered value by promoting trade facilitation, building industry-to-industry linkages, and creating a strong foundation for long-term cooperation between Pakistan and China. He added that the ninth edition promises to be the most impactful yet, providing a strategic platform for bilateral collaboration, innovation, and shared industrial progress.

The Pakistan Industrial Expo 2025 continues for the next two days at the Lahore Expo Centre and is open to business professionals and industry stakeholders.

