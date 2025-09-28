PBIT convenes second meeting of PBDC

LAHORE: The second meeting of the Project and Business Development Committee (PBDC), operating under the Government of Punjab, was convened in Lahore under the chairmanship of Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

The session brought together representatives of public and private sectors to deliberate on strategies aimed at strengthening Punjab’s investment climate and fostering sustainable economic growth.

The meeting focused on comprehensive discussions surrounding public-private partnership models, investment facilitation mechanisms, and alignment with international best practices. Members from government departments, technical experts, and private stakeholders actively shared recommendations, with the objective of accelerating business development and attracting both local and foreign investors.

Addressing the participants, Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf highlighted the pivotal role of private sector engagement in driving Punjab’s economic future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025