Port Qasim ranks 9th in World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index

  • Junaid credits reforms at port for earning Pakistan this global recognition
The Karachi’s Port Qasim has ranked 9th in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2020 to 2024. The high ranking has been given for improved CPPI between 2020 and 2024.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has hailed the World Bank’s recognition of Port Qasim as the ninth most improved port worldwide, calling the achievement a testament to government’s sustained reforms and modernisation efforts.

In its latest CPPI 2024, prepared in collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, the World Bank listed Port Qasim among the Top 20 improving ports globally, with a 35.2-point leap in performance between 2020 and 2024.

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

In a statement on Saturday, Junaid described the achievement as a “matter of national pride,” crediting reforms and modernisation efforts at the port for earning Pakistan this global recognition.

“The inclusion of Muhammad Bin Qasim Port among the world’s top 20 improving ports is a reflection of our continuous efforts to modernise port operations, adopt global best practices, and enhance efficiency,” the minister said, adding “We remain committed to strengthening maritime sector and making it a vital contributor to national and regional trade.”

He emphasised that the recognition underscored government’s determination to transform its maritime facilities into competitive regional hubs. He pointed to ongoing policy measures, regulatory reforms, and investment in modern technology as key enablers of the port’s progress.

The minister also lauded the contribution of private operators, particularly DP World’s Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT), whose management, he said, had ensured that operations at Port Qasim were maintained at international standards. He further announced that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs had cleared a long-awaited dredging project for the port channel to accommodate larger vessels, enhancing trade handling capacity.

Port Qasim Authority Chairman Rear Admiral (Retd) Moazzam Ilyas echoed the minister’s views, attributing the success to the dedication and teamwork of the port’s workforce.

“This acknowledgment by the World Bank is a testament to the commitment of the entire PQA team,” Ilyas said. “We will continue to invest in innovation, digitalization, and infrastructure to further elevate our global standing.”

Junaid said this recognition comes at a time when we are seeking to position Pakistan as a strategic logistics corridor linking the Middle East, Central Asia, China, and beyond“. He said with both Karachi Port and Gwadar Port also undergoing modernisation, the rise of Port Qasim on the global index strengthens the country’s credentials as a regional shipping hub.

PQA celebrates World Maritime Day 2025: Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity

The minister noted that improved port performance is likely to attract foreign investment in maritime and logistics industries, while providing exporters and importers with more reliable and cost-efficient shipping options.

He said the government’s next focus would be on integrating ports with inland transport networks, expanding digital systems, and ensuring environmental sustainability in maritime operations.

“This achievement is only a beginning,” the minister added. “Our aim is to transform Pakistan’s maritime gateways into drivers of economic growth, regional integration, and prosperity.”

