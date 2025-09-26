BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
BOP 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
CNERGY 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
CPHL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
DCL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
DGKC 261.65 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (3.42%)
FCCL 59.87 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.13%)
FFL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
GCIL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
HUBC 234.50 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (2.24%)
KEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.79%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
MLCF 109.38 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.77%)
NBP 190.29 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PAEL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
PIBTL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.6%)
PPL 209.25 Increased By ▲ 5.94 (2.92%)
PREMA 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.24%)
PRL 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.68%)
PTC 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.06%)
SNGP 137.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.73%)
SSGC 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
TREET 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

  • Discussions focus on integrating Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port
BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 03:48pm
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on September 26, 2025. Photo: PID
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on September 26, 2025. Photo: PID

Pakistan has stepped up efforts to position itself as a regional logistics and transit hub, with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Friday chairing a high-level meeting to map out priority infrastructure projects linking the Middle East, Central Asia, China and beyond.

The minister announced the creation of a joint working group, bringing together the maritime, communications, railways and defence ministries, to produce a short list of workable projects in its first meeting next week. He also urged senior officials from key ministries and state institutions to identify projects for rapid funding, propose regulatory reforms, and strengthen trade and transport corridors.

Discussions focused on integrating Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port with regional transport corridors through rail, road and air networks. Junaid underlined the importance of the long-delayed ML-1 railway project, expected to boost freight and passenger traffic from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to southern ports, and said Pakistan must match its development agenda with the connectivity needs of partner countries.

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

“We are not merely compiling lists of projects; we are shaping a national roadmap for logistics and connectivity,” he said, stressing that ports, shipping, aviation, IT systems, energy logistics and trade facilitation must all be factored into the plan. “Pakistan performs best under compressed timelines, and this is one such moment.”

Technical Advisor for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Jawad Akhtar proposed new projects with Saudi Arabia, including Karachi–KSA and Gwadar–KSA Gateway Terminals, expansion of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation fleet under Saudi partnership, start direct shipping lines from Karachi to Jeddah and Gwadar to Dammam, and establish 20 green ship recycling yards at Gaddani.

Other ministries outlined their own connectivity priorities. The communications ministry called for laying fiber optic cables along railway lines and expanding submarine cable networks, while also urging swift completion of the M-6 motorway linking Karachi to Sukkur, described as a missing link on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. It also highlighted a planned M-10 extension through the Khirthar mountains to complement existing motorways.

A petroleum ministry representative said a $300 million feasibility study for a new merchant oil terminal at Hub was underway as part of Pakistan State Oil’s infrastructure expansion strategy.

Junaid closed the meeting by pressing ministries to deliver a clear, investment-ready roadmap that would secure international financing and cement Pakistan’s role as a “central bridge” connecting the Gulf with Central Asia and China.

Pakistan forms joint group Middle East, Central Asia, China

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

KSE-100 settles above 162,000 level as PM Shehbaz meets Trump in Washington

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Pakistan’s Beco Steel eyes $22mn export orders after successful Hong Kong shipment

PSO to dissolve venture capital arm

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

Read more stories