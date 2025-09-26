BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 26 Sep, 2025 01:42pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs395,800 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs339,334 after it lost Rs858.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs396,800 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,740 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $10, as per APGJSA.

However, silver price per tola increased by Rs64 to reach Rs4,499.

Meanwhile, international gold edged lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data cast doubt on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut outlook, bolstering the dollar ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day.

Spot gold declined 0.2% to $3,741.21 per ounce as of 0147 GMT, though the metal was up 1.6% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,771.30. The U.S. dollar index hovered near a three-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

