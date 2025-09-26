Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs395,800 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs339,334 after it lost Rs858.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs396,800 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,740 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $10, as per APGJSA.

However, silver price per tola increased by Rs64 to reach Rs4,499.

Meanwhile, international gold edged lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data cast doubt on the Federal Reserve’s rate cut outlook, bolstering the dollar ahead of a key U.S. inflation report due later in the day.

Spot gold declined 0.2% to $3,741.21 per ounce as of 0147 GMT, though the metal was up 1.6% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,771.30. The U.S. dollar index hovered near a three-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.