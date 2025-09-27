Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that although the recent attack in Qatar was not the cause of the Pakistan-Saudi defence pact, it may have sped up the negotiation process.

In an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Khawaja Asif emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have shared a long-standing defence relationship. “This agreement is not a direct reaction to the Qatar incident,” he said, “but it’s possible that the attack expedited the ongoing talks.”

He added that discussions on the defence agreement had been under way for quite some time. “Our forces are already stationed in Saudi Arabia, and this deal now formalizes our defence ties through a structured agreement.”

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

Turning to broader security issues, Khawaja Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on nuclear weapons.

“After Hiroshima and Nagasaki, no nuclear power is in favour of using these weapons,” he said, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to restraint in line with global norms. The Minister of Defence also touched upon Pakistan’s political journey, acknowledging challenges but expressing optimism.

“Our democracy is not the best, but we are on this path. I myself have been in jail for six months without any charges,” Asif remarked, stressing the importance of gradual progress.

The remarks come shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the visit, both leaders signed a strategic mutual defence agreement, which symbolises the two nations’ shared commitment to peace and enhanced security.

As per the agreement, any act of aggression against one country will be considered an attack against both—underscoring the depth of their strategic partnership.