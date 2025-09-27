BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-27

SMEDA, TDAP to represent Pakistan at BIOPROM-2025 Russia

Recorder Report Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 06:32am

LAHORE: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SMEDA under the Ministry of Industries and Production, spearheaded by SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan, has collaborated with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to represent Pakistan at BIOPROM-2025.

The landmark international exhibition showcasing cutting-edge biotechnologies and bio-economy products is scheduled to take place on October 6-7 at the Gelendzhik Arena Cultural and Business Center, Russia. Delegations from several countries are expected to attend.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar and Secretary MoI&P Saif Anjum will represent Pakistan at the prestigious event. On the sidelines of the event, the SAPM is scheduled to meet his counterpart and other high-ranking officials to discuss prospects of revival of Pakistan Steel Mills and other avenues of collaboration such as organic food and biotechnology.

From SMEDA, General Managers Raja Hassanien Javed and Chaudhry Ahmad Mansoor will participate and highlight the organization’s role in supporting MSMEs. SMEDA CEO Socrat A man Rana says: Pakistan’s participation in BIOPROM-2025 marks an important step in connecting local SMEs with global biotechnology and bio-economy markets, creating opportunities for trade, knowledge-sharing and partnerships in high-value sectors.

As part of its mission to enhance global market outreach and boost exports for Pakistan’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), SMEDA will establish a dedicated stall featuring a diverse range of bio-pharmaceutical, bio-cosmetic and bio-food products developed by Pakistani companies.

Leading Pakistani companies such as Schazoo Pharmaceuticals & Schazoo Zaka (Pvt.) Ltd, Qarshi, Chiltan Pure, Nutrifactor and Skincare will present their innovative bio-based products at the exhibition.

BIOPROM is a premier platform supported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, bringing together global companies, research institutions, startups and policymakers engaged in biotechnology, medicine, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food innovation and green practices.

This year’s edition will feature expert dialogues, accelerator programs for SMEs and more than 40 thematic sessions. High-level sessions will include the Main Strategic Session “Technologies for Life”, moderated by journalist Maria Rybakova, with speakers such as Denis Manturov (First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia), Anton Alikhanov (Minister of Industry and Trade), Mikhail Murashko (Minister of Health) and Andrey Fursenko (Aide to the President of Russia).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Smeda TDAP Haroon Akhtar Khan BIOPROM 2025 Russia

Comments

200 characters

SMEDA, TDAP to represent Pakistan at BIOPROM-2025 Russia

Debt burden reaches alarming levels: Every Pakistani now owes Rs318,252

Export schemes: Tax relief costs kitty Rs44bn in FY24

APTMA opposes approval of IGCEP 2025-35 in current form

Renewable energy: Denmark poised to launch 3-year ‘SSC’ from Jan 2026

CCoRR reviews BoI regulatory reform package

RRP & OMO: SBP injects over Rs3.21trn into market

Ambitious roadmap set for CPEC Phase-II: Ahsan

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

Leh situation ‘extremely disturbing’: FO

Qatar incident not cause of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact: Asif

Read more stories