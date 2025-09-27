SMEDA, TDAP to represent Pakistan at BIOPROM-2025 Russia

LAHORE: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SMEDA under the Ministry of Industries and Production, spearheaded by SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan, has collaborated with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to represent Pakistan at BIOPROM-2025.

The landmark international exhibition showcasing cutting-edge biotechnologies and bio-economy products is scheduled to take place on October 6-7 at the Gelendzhik Arena Cultural and Business Center, Russia. Delegations from several countries are expected to attend.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar and Secretary MoI&P Saif Anjum will represent Pakistan at the prestigious event. On the sidelines of the event, the SAPM is scheduled to meet his counterpart and other high-ranking officials to discuss prospects of revival of Pakistan Steel Mills and other avenues of collaboration such as organic food and biotechnology.

From SMEDA, General Managers Raja Hassanien Javed and Chaudhry Ahmad Mansoor will participate and highlight the organization’s role in supporting MSMEs. SMEDA CEO Socrat A man Rana says: Pakistan’s participation in BIOPROM-2025 marks an important step in connecting local SMEs with global biotechnology and bio-economy markets, creating opportunities for trade, knowledge-sharing and partnerships in high-value sectors.

As part of its mission to enhance global market outreach and boost exports for Pakistan’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), SMEDA will establish a dedicated stall featuring a diverse range of bio-pharmaceutical, bio-cosmetic and bio-food products developed by Pakistani companies.

Leading Pakistani companies such as Schazoo Pharmaceuticals & Schazoo Zaka (Pvt.) Ltd, Qarshi, Chiltan Pure, Nutrifactor and Skincare will present their innovative bio-based products at the exhibition.

BIOPROM is a premier platform supported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, bringing together global companies, research institutions, startups and policymakers engaged in biotechnology, medicine, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food innovation and green practices.

This year’s edition will feature expert dialogues, accelerator programs for SMEs and more than 40 thematic sessions. High-level sessions will include the Main Strategic Session “Technologies for Life”, moderated by journalist Maria Rybakova, with speakers such as Denis Manturov (First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia), Anton Alikhanov (Minister of Industry and Trade), Mikhail Murashko (Minister of Health) and Andrey Fursenko (Aide to the President of Russia).

