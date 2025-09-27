Punjab distributes 811,000 flour bags to stabilize market

LAHORE: In a determined push to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and rein in profiteering across Punjab, the provincial government has stepped up its efforts and over the past 24 hours, more than 811,000 flour bags were distributed across Punjab to maintain stability in the market.

In the Lahore Division alone, 240,705 flour bags reached the open market, indicating a robust supply effort. The secretary also confirmed that the arrival of imported sugar in the market is expected to ease availability pressures and improve price stability in the coming days.

This was revealed in a high-level meeting convened under the chairmanship of Secretary Price Control, Dr. Kiran Khurshid, bringing together deputy commissioners and officers from the food directorate via video link from all districts.

Dr. Kiran Khurshid made it clear that there would be no tolerance for illegal hoarding or manipulation of prices. She emphasized that the sale of flour and sugar must continue smoothly across all districts and at officially designated rates. In the open market, a 10 kg flour bag is currently priced at Rs. 905, while the 20 kg bag is available for Rs. 1,810. She reiterated that strict compliance with these rates would be enforced, and any violation would invite stern action.

Meanwhile, in a simultaneous development, the crackdown on profiteers has been further intensified across the province. Acting upon the Chief Minister’s directives, Price Control Magistrates conducted a staggering 525,187 inspections in the last 24 hours alone. According to the department’s spokesperson, these inspections resulted in fines for 12,100 profiteers, registration of 26 cases, and 149 arrests.

Specific sectors were targeted with a sharp focus on essential items. Out of 48,024 inspections related to flour pricing, 691 profiteers were penalized, 2 FIRs registered, and 2 arrests made. In 22,532 checks of chicken shops, 1,528 vendors faced fines, 4 cases were lodged, and 10 arrests were carried out. Additionally, 17,086 inspections of hotels and tandoors led to 670 fines, 8 FIRs, and 41 arrests. Sugar pricing was also rigorously monitored, with 14,678 inspections resulting in 834 fines, 2 FIRs, and 18 arrests.

The spokesperson further informed that these actions are part of a province-wide strategy to eliminate hoarding and price manipulation. The performance of price control magistrates is being tracked using geo-tagging technology to ensure transparency and accountability in enforcement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025