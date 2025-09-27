BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Print 2025-09-27

US Navy ship concludes visit to Karachi port

Published 27 Sep, 2025

KARACHI: The United States Navy ship USS Wayne E. Meyer departed Karachi on Friday after completing a two-day port visit from September 24 to 26, marking another step in strengthening maritime cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the US Navy.

During the stay, the ship’s Commanding Officer met with Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, where both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and regional maritime cooperation.

The crew of the visiting vessel also took part in a series of professional exchanges, sports activities, and training sessions with their Pakistani counterparts. Cross-ship visits were also arranged, allowing personnel from both navies to gain valuable insights into each other’s operational practices.

According to Pakistan Navy officials, the port call underscored the commitment of both navies to promoting maritime security and stability in the region. The interaction is also expected to open new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and the United States in the maritime domain.

