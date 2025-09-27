BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
Print 2025-09-27

Senate panel informed: PM has doubled compensation for flood victims’ families

Naveed Butt Published 27 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was informed that the Prime Minister has doubled ex-gratia assistance for families of those who lost their lives (1000 casualties) in the 2025 monsoon calamities— from Rs1 million to Rs2 million per victim— entailing a financial impact of Rs2.03 billion.

The committee met at the Parliament House on Friday with Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan in the chair.

An official of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the committee on the recent flood situation across the country, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, which were reported as the worst-hit provinces. He stated that nearly 1,000 deaths have so far been confirmed and warned that the toll could rise further once rescue, evacuation, and relief operations are completed and the floodwaters recede.

The panel was also apprised that 12,559 houses have been damaged and 6,509 livestock have been lost. However, it was reiterated that these figures would increase following the completion of relief work.

The committee was also informed that three million people were rescued/ evacuated from 26th June to 19th September, 2025. The committee was also informed that there is a prediction of 22 percent more rainfall in the next year, which would require timely interventions. The committee appreciated the efforts of NDMA.

The Director General of the Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD) also briefed the committee on its performance over the past three years. The committee inquired into the rationale for specific emphasis on rural in its name and recommended that, considering the challenges of today, efforts should be made to change the name to only development. The committee also recommended that efforts should be made to ensure more effective utilisation of the infrastructure of this facility.

The committee also considered a query of Shahadat Awan about “the details of criteria devised by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to deal with the roll-out obligations by the licensees in absence of any regulation/ framework made for right of way” in the Senate sitting held on 25th July, 2025 and recommended that specific queries of the mover will be shared with PTA and IT Ministry so they can properly respond to them.

The committee also considered Private Member’s Bill titled “The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025” introduced by Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan in the Senate. During the discussion on the Bill, the Cannabis Control Authority informed that they would need to take the amendment to their Board of Governors, while its meeting could not take place so far. The committee deferred the Bill. The remaining agenda items were deferred due to the absence of the movers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

