BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025
Markets

Indian rupee’s rough patch may extend as Trump fires fresh tariff salvo

Reuters Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 08:09pm

MUMBAI, : The Indian rupee is likely to stay under pressure on Friday and could slip to an all-time low after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a new round of tariffs, including a 100% duty on any branded or patented pharmaceutical products.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open around the all-time low of 88.7975 hit earlier this week, compared with Thursday’s close of 88.6650.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump said duties on branded drugs, heavy-duty trucks and upholstered furniture among others will take effect from October 1.

“It is still unclear how branded or patented pharmaceutical products will be defined, but our working assumption is that this will not incorporate generic drugs and pharmaceutical shipped by the likes of India to the U.S.,” Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG said in a note.

The U.S. accounts for slightly more than a third of India’s pharmaceutical exports, primarily consisting of cheaper generic versions of popular drugs. India’s U.S. sales rose 20% year-on-year to approximately $10.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

The rupee has come under consistent pressure this month, slipping 0.5% in September, amid worries over the impact of steep U.S. tariffs on Indian exports and higher H1-B visa fees.

In addition to the fallout from the latest round of tariff announcements, the rupee may also have to contend with heightened dollar demand related to the maturity of positions in non-deliverable forward and currency futures market, a trader at a state-run bank said.

While it’s “quite likely” that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will intervene to contain slumps in the currency, the rupee could weaken to the 89 handle in near-term, the trader added.

Elsewhere, the dollar strengthened in light of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data as traders pared bets of sharp U.S. rate cuts.

Against a basket of peers, the dollar was last at 98.4, after rising 0.6% on Thursday.

