BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Indian rupee logs worst week in a month as US visa, tariff policies sting

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2025 07:47pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee hit an all-time low and remained consistently under pressure this week, hurt by worries over how U.S. tariffs and changes in immigration policy could dent trade, remittance and foreign portfolio flows into India.

The rupee closed at 88.7175 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, little changed on the day but down 0.7% on the week, its steepest weekly fall since late August.

At the beginning of the week, the rupee was troubled by a sharp hike in U.S. visa H1-B fees which could dent long-standing business models of local IT firms. A fresh tariff salvo from the White House - 100% levy on branded and patented drugs - towards the end of the week sparked headwinds as well.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the week lower by 2.5% each, their steepest drop since late-March.

India to gross borrow 6.77 trillion rupees in October-March

Market interventions by the Reserve Bank of India helped shield the rupee from steeper losses this week even as it hit an all-time low of 88.7975 earlier on Tuesday.

Traders and analysts reckon that the RBI may be open to allowing the rupee to weaken gradually but is unlikely to let volatility rise sharply.

“The RBI’s tolerance for a weaker INR does not mean the central bank is absent from the FX market. It has been selling FX reserves, but largely to contain market volatility,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

A weaker spot coupled with low domestic inflation mean the currency’s competitiveness has improved, which can mitigate the impact of higher tariffs to a limited extent, the note said.

India’s central bank will release data on the country’s foreign exchange reserves on Friday, which were last at nearly $703 billion as of September 12 - in touching distance of their all-time peak.

Elsewhere, the focus is on U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due later in the day for cues on the future path of U.S. policy rates. The dollar index was last steady at 98.4.

