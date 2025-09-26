World
Iran and Russia sign $25 billion agreement to build four nuclear power plants in Iran, IRNA says
DUBAI: Iran has signed a $25 billion agreement with Russia’s Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom to build four nuclear power plants in Iran, IRNA news agency said on Friday.
Iran says deal with IAEA hinges on lack of hostile action, including sanctions snapback
Rosatom said on Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran, without giving a number.
