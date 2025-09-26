PQA celebrates World Maritime Day 2025: Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity

Port Qasim Authority (PQA), a leading maritime hub, proudly joined the global maritime community in celebrating World Maritime Day-2025 on Thursday.

This year’s theme, Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity, highlights the importance of sustainable shipping practices and maritime safety.

“This ceremony aims to bring together industry stakeholders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the latest developments and challenges in the maritime sector. Chairman PQA Rear Admiral (R) Syed Moazzam Ilyas hoisted the national and IMO flags to the tune of national anthem followed by brief inaugural address and official IMO message,” PQA said in a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the PQA chairman said PQA, under the guidance and leadership of Minister of Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has taken strategic initiatives to optimise port’s potential by peaking operational performance and leveraging its position in regional maritime markets.

“A number of projects are therefore in hands to further enhance port’s hinterland connectivity, construction of additional multipurpose berths, expansion of capacity, adoption of new technologies to modernise port operations, improve logistics supply chain and promotion of greener shipping are all part of this plan to ensure seamless operations for both national and international trades,“ he said.

The ceremony concluded with remarks reaffirming PQA commitment to save, secure and sustainable shipping.