Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,933 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,528 cargo of import cargo and 49,405 cargo of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 129,528 tonnes comprised of 40,447 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,- tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,& 2,095 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,486 tonnes of (Dap), 80,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,405 tonnes comprised of, 31,205 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,- tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,& 18,200 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, GslGrania, Kai Da Hong Zhou, Seaspan Bellwether, GingaSaker, & Hui Fa, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Wan Hai 316, Ogba, X-Press Pyxis, & X-Press Anglesey, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hansa Africa, Peace One, AN-61, Horizon-1 and Good Heart are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 196,573 tonnes, comprising 160,193 tonnes imports cargo and 36,380 export cargo carried in 2,658 Containers (518 TEUs Imports &2,140 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, EETL and MW-4 on Thursday September 25th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025