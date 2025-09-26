BML 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 26.14 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.02%)
CNERGY 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.57%)
CPHL 101.62 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.17%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 253.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.13%)
FCCL 59.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.3%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.67%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.31 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.07%)
KEL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.28 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.11%)
PAEL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
PIBTL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
POWER 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.46%)
PPL 201.21 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.34%)
PREMA 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.4%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.69%)
PTC 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.22%)
SNGP 136.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.3%)
SSGC 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.82%)
BR100 16,575 Increased By 221.7 (1.36%)
BR30 54,791 Increased By 1370.1 (2.56%)
KSE100 159,280 Increased By 1043.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 48,658 Increased By 423.1 (0.88%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-26

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2025 06:23am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,933 tonnes of cargo comprising 129,528 cargo of import cargo and 49,405 cargo of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 129,528 tonnes comprised of 40,447 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,- tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,& 2,095 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,486 tonnes of (Dap), 80,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,405 tonnes comprised of, 31,205 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,- tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo,& 18,200 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, GslGrania, Kai Da Hong Zhou, Seaspan Bellwether, GingaSaker, & Hui Fa, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships namely, Wan Hai 316, Ogba, X-Press Pyxis, & X-Press Anglesey, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hansa Africa, Peace One, AN-61, Horizon-1 and Good Heart are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 196,573 tonnes, comprising 160,193 tonnes imports cargo and 36,380 export cargo carried in 2,658 Containers (518 TEUs Imports &2,140 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Nihat-M, Orchid Kefalonia, Venus-9, Simaisma and Jetta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, EETL and MW-4 on Thursday September 25th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Pakistan sends team to KSA: Economic roadmap to be sealed in 2 months

MNFS&R’s report to Senate panel: Floods destroy 2.5m acres of crops

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Trump, PM and COAS take stock of global situation

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

AI-powered ESaaS project completed: First Green Sukuk for telecom sector launched

Fund-MoF parleys to begin from Monday: FBR updates IMF about revenue data

RLNG charges levied by SNGPL: APTMA to hire audit firm for verification

Circular debt will be wiped out in 6 years: Leghari

All public companies and importers: Sales tax registration deadline extended till Oct 15

Read more stories