BML 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 26.16 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (5.1%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.99%)
CPHL 102.52 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (4.08%)
DCL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 254.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.04%)
FCCL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.85%)
FFL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.72%)
GCIL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
HUBC 222.99 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (3.38%)
KEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
MLCF 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.48%)
NBP 188.12 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.02%)
PAEL 54.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
PIBTL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
POWER 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.08%)
PPL 202.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.74%)
PREMA 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.96%)
PRL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.04%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
SNGP 136.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
SSGC 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,488 Increased By 134.3 (0.82%)
BR30 54,448 Increased By 1026.7 (1.92%)
KSE100 159,150 Increased By 913.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,583 Increased By 347.8 (0.72%)
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Published 25 Sep, 2025 01:17pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs396,800 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs340,192 after it lost Rs1,714.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs398,800.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,750 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $20, as per APGJSA.

However, silver price per tola increased by Rs26 to reach Rs4,663.

Additionally, international gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors awaited key US economic data for further insights into Federal Reserve policy, with a slightly weaker dollar lending some support to bullion. Spot gold was steady at $3,734.04 per ounce, as of 0202 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,765.20.

The US dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

