Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs396,800 after a decline of Rs2,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs340,192 after it lost Rs1,714.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs398,800.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,750 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $20, as per APGJSA.

However, silver price per tola increased by Rs26 to reach Rs4,663.

Additionally, international gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors awaited key US economic data for further insights into Federal Reserve policy, with a slightly weaker dollar lending some support to bullion. Spot gold was steady at $3,734.04 per ounce, as of 0202 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,765.20.

The US dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.