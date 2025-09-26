Gauff launches China Open title defence in style

BEIJING: Coco Gauff brushed aside Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the last 32 as she bids for a repeat China Open crown.

The world number three from the United States will next face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in Beijing, who triumphed decidedly over Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-0.

In her first appearance since the US Open, Gauff powered through a drawn-out second game to save four break points and level for 1-1 with a cross-court winner.

It was the American who broke first, landing the ball right on the line for a 4-3 lead.

Gauff won the next game and although Rakhimova held her off for one more, it was the defending Beijing champion who triumphed.

An energized Gauff broke early without losing a single point in the first game of the second set and defended against a fighting Rakhimova for a 2-0 lead.

The 21-year-old American worked hard to save three break points over the frustrated but defiant 89th-ranked Russian to pick up a third straight game.

Gauff made quick work of the rest to deny 24-year-old Rakhimova any chance of a comeback and closed out the match with a bagel.

Her biggest rival in Beijing is world number two Iga Swiatek, fresh off a title in Seoul, after top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka withdrew.

A men’s ATP 500 event is also running in Beijing.