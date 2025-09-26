BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BOP 26.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
CPHL 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
DCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.84%)
DGKC 263.50 Increased By ▲ 10.50 (4.15%)
FCCL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.87%)
FFL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUBC 233.50 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (1.81%)
KEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.12%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 110.50 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.81%)
NBP 190.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.59%)
PAEL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.75%)
PPL 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.15%)
PREMA 47.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
PRL 36.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.79%)
PTC 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.71%)
SNGP 137.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.47%)
SSGC 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.61%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
TRG 77.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.82%)
BR100 16,869 Increased By 323.6 (1.96%)
BR30 55,688 Increased By 1014.4 (1.86%)
KSE100 161,811 Increased By 2530.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 49,600 Increased By 941.6 (1.94%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff launches China Open title defence in style

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2025 11:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Coco Gauff brushed aside Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the last 32 as she bids for a repeat China Open crown.

The world number three from the United States will next face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in Beijing, who triumphed decidedly over Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-0.

In her first appearance since the US Open, Gauff powered through a drawn-out second game to save four break points and level for 1-1 with a cross-court winner.

It was the American who broke first, landing the ball right on the line for a 4-3 lead.

Gauff won the next game and although Rakhimova held her off for one more, it was the defending Beijing champion who triumphed.

An energized Gauff broke early without losing a single point in the first game of the second set and defended against a fighting Rakhimova for a 2-0 lead.

The 21-year-old American worked hard to save three break points over the frustrated but defiant 89th-ranked Russian to pick up a third straight game.

Gauff made quick work of the rest to deny 24-year-old Rakhimova any chance of a comeback and closed out the match with a bagel.

Her biggest rival in Beijing is world number two Iga Swiatek, fresh off a title in Seoul, after top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka withdrew.

A men’s ATP 500 event is also running in Beijing.

Coco Gauff Kamilla Rakhimova

Comments

200 characters

Gauff launches China Open title defence in style

Records tumble at PSX as KSE-100 crosses 161,000 mark

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Step taken to eliminate energy circular debt

Oil set for biggest weekly gain in three months as Russia cuts fuel exports

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Wealth statement format surreptitiously altered: FTO orders probe against FBR

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Pakistan’s Beco Steel eyes $22mn export orders after successful Hong Kong shipment

Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing uncovers Rs522mn embezzlement by ex-employees

US based Ingredion to sell majority stake in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels & Properties

Read more stories