KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 25, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.93 282.45 AED 76.97 77.74 EURO 331.03 334.59 SAR 75.10 75.74 GBP 380.00 384.24 INTERBANK 281.45 281.55 JPY 1.87 1.92 =========================================================================

