Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $22mn to $19.79bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $22 million on a weekly basis, reaching $14.38 billion as of September 19, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.79 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.41 billion.

“During the week ended on 19-Sep-2025, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 22 million to US$ 14,379.5 million,” said the central bank.

Last week, the central bank’s reserves had stood at $14.36 billion.