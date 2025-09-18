BML 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (8.46%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
DGKC 246.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.5%)
FCCL 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.67%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
HUBC 197.31 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.1%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
NBP 189.89 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (4.2%)
PAEL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.36%)
PREMA 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.89%)
PRL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (9.55%)
PTC 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.1%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TELE 9.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.17%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.07%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Sep 18, 2025
Business & Finance

SBP reserves rise by $21mn, stand at $14.36bn

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 07:29pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.36 billion as of September 12, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.74 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.38 billion.

“During the week ended on 12-Sep-2025, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 14,357.2 million,” said the central bank.

Last week, the central bank’s reserves had stood at $14.34 billion.

