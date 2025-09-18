SBP reserves rise by $21mn, stand at $14.36bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.36 billion as of September 12, 2025, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.74 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.38 billion.

“During the week ended on 12-Sep-2025, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 21 million to US$ 14,357.2 million,” said the central bank.

Last week, the central bank’s reserves had stood at $14.34 billion.