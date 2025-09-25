BML 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
BOP 26.32 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.44%)
CNERGY 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
CPHL 101.75 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.46%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 254.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.13%)
FCCL 59.62 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.5%)
FFL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
GCIL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
HUBC 223.31 Increased By ▲ 8.21 (3.82%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.19%)
KOSM 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.56%)
MLCF 107.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.13%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
PIBTL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.36%)
PPL 201.50 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (2.45%)
PREMA 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.92%)
PRL 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
PTC 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
SNGP 137.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.5%)
SSGC 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.74%)
TELE 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TREET 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
TRG 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.83%)
BR100 16,488 Increased By 134.5 (0.82%)
BR30 54,396 Increased By 974.7 (1.82%)
KSE100 159,159 Increased By 922.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 48,556 Increased By 320.4 (0.66%)
Gold holds steady as investors await key US economic data

  • US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,765.20
Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2025 11:00am

Gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors awaited key US economic data for further insights into Federal Reserve policy, with a slightly weaker dollar lending some support to bullion. Spot gold was steady at $3,734.04 per ounce, as of 0202 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $3,765.20.

The US dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she “fully supported” the decision by the Fed to cut its policy rate last week and expects further reductions ahead.

“The move may reflect expectations that the Fed intends to run the US economy hot as it rebalances its focus to the labour market,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“Initial support levels line up around $3,700 and $3,600. Breaking resistance at the latest high near $3,790 might expose $3,870-$3,875, followed by $4,000.”

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasised the need to balance inflation risks and a weakening jobs market in upcoming policy decisions.

Investors are awaiting the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, on Friday for further interest rate cues.

The report is expected to show a month-on-month rise of 0.3% for August and 2.7% year-on-year increase, according to a Reuters poll.

“I don’t think the inflation data will significantly impact (gold) unless it’s exceptionally high,” GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan said. “In our quantitative view of the market, the longer term is still very much bullish.”

Weekly US jobless claims data, due later on Thursday, may provide insights into labour market conditions.

Markets broadly expect two more 25-basis-point Fed rate cuts this year, in October and December.

Safe-haven bullion, which tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment, hit a record high of $3,790.82 on Tuesday.

Spot silver was down 0.2% at $43.83 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,470.66 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,210.96.

