Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis to get fast-track property justice: deputy PM Dar

  • Inaugurates the newly renovated Consular Services Area at the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 01:05pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that a key reform for overseas Pakistanis is the establishment of special courts to deliver swift justice in property disputes.

He said this after inaugurating the newly renovated Consular Services Area at the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York.

“With this renovation, we reaffirm a simple principle: our Missions around the world exist to serve Pakistanis abroad with dignity, efficiency, and the best possible services,” the deputy PM said.

He further said that the government places overseas Pakistanis at the “heart of its agenda” and is focused on resolving the problems and improving services for the people both at home and abroad.

The foreign minister shared that one of the landmark reforms introduced by the government is the provision of speedy justice for overseas Pakistanis.

Through the Establishment of Special Courts (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Act, dedicated courts have been set up to resolve property disputes swiftly and fairly, he added.

“These courts allow evidence to be recorded through video link from Missions abroad, so you will not have to travel back to Pakistan to participate.

The law also permits electronic filing of petitions and required documents. These changes bring relief to many families who have experienced slow and expensive litigations.“

Moreover, Dar said that overseas Pakistanis would now be treated as filers by the FBR, simplifying banking and business transactions.

“Quotas have been reserved for your children in federal universities and medical colleges. Additionally, special facilitation offices have been established by Boards of Revenue in Punjab and Balochistan to address your concerns efficiently and locally.”

Dar calls for decisive UNSC action on Gaza, hails Palestine recognitions

He highlighted more reforms undertaken by the government including establishment of facilitation offices in Punjab and Balochistan, revival of the Green Channel facility at airports, and the introduction of the Visa Prior to Arrival (VPA) category for 126 countries.

The deputy PM is in the US to attend the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

