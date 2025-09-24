BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar calls for decisive UNSC action on Gaza, hails Palestine recognitions

  • Foreign Minister urges global body to 'uphold human dignity, ensure accountability and deliver justice in Palestine'
BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 12:11am

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday called on the United Nations Security Council and the wider international community to take decisive steps to address the escalating crisis in Gaza. He also welcomed the growing number of countries formally recognising Palestine as a state.

Speaking during a UNSC session on the Middle East, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Dar said: “Gaza has become a graveyard for humanity and the global conscience. We call upon the Security Council and the broader international community to act decisively, to uphold human dignity, to ensure accountability and deliver justice,” according to his office.

He added, “The time for words has passed, the time for action is now.”

Dar described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as having reached “catastrophic proportions,” warning that famine threatens to engulf survivors, with many already suffering deeply. He said the ongoing death toll and destruction demanded urgent international intervention.

He praised France’s summit on the two-state solution, co-sponsored with Saudi Arabia, and expressed approval of recent recognitions of Palestine by additional UN member states, which, he said, “reflect adherence to justice and the principle of international law.”

Addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Committee of Six on Palestine, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

He urged the OIC to press for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, an end to illegal settlements, accountability for war crimes, reconstruction of Gaza under the Arab-OIC plan, and protection of Palestinian civilians.

Dar’s remarks come as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials attend UNGA 80, seeking to rally international support around issues including Palestine, human rights, climate change, and regional security.

OIC Ishaq Dar UNSC UNGA session UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution OIC Committee of Six

Comments

200 characters

Dar calls for decisive UNSC action on Gaza, hails Palestine recognitions

PM Shehbaz attends UNGA session to raise Kashmir, Palestine issue

After years of progress, Pakistan sees poverty rise again as World Bank urges people‑centred reforms

Pakistan seeks stronger trade, tourism cooperation with Austria: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 Index ekes out gain of nearly 400 points after volatile trading

Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep final hopes alive

Pakistani rupee sees 33rd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan to introduce reforms on venture capital, forex, double taxation: Haroon Akhtar

Importers decry ‘propaganda’ against five-year-old used car imports

Pakistan seeks deeper trade and investment linkages with Hungary: Dar

Read more stories