Punjab PA, UNICEF sign MoU on promotion of child rights

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Secretary General Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Amer Habib, and UNICEF Pakistan Country Representative, Ms. Pernille Ironside. Under the agreement, cooperation will be extended for the promotion of child rights, education, health, and social development.

UNICEF will provide technical assistance to the Punjab Assembly and support the Parliamentary Caucuses on Child Rights, Special Children, Women, and the SDGs Task Force.

