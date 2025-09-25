Aseefa urges Punjab govt to use BISP mechanism for flood relief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has urged Punjab authorities to utilize the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for flood relief efforts, warning that failing to do so would amount to negligence.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Aseefa Bhutto highlighted that more than four million people have been affected by devastating floods across Punjab.

She emphasized that BISP provides an effective mechanism for delivering assistance to victims, as the programme already has verified data and the capacity to reach affected households. Ignoring this resource, she cautioned, would risk delaying or weakening relief operations.