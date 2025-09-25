Nearly 34.5m people living with diabetes in Pakistan

LAHORE: Nearly 34.5 million people are living with diabetes, while around 38 million live with obesity in Pakistan, significantly impacting individuals, families, communities and healthcare system.

Novo Nordisk Pakistan marked a significant milestone in its commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in Pakistan by leading a delegation of key stakeholders to Copenhagen, Denmark. The delegation included representatives from government bodies, healthcare associations and policy decision-making forums.

The Knowledge Exchange initiative was a pioneering effort, reflecting Novo Nordisk’s commitment to working alongside healthcare professionals to drive meaningful and lasting improvements to people living with serious chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

The program provided participants exposure to Denmark’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, allowing the delegation to witness and explore innovative approaches for tackling diabetes and obesity, with an emphasis on early interventions and improved patient care. The visitors engaged in dialogue centred on practical pathways to localize these learning, enabling their adaptation to Pakistan’s unique healthcare needs to drive better patient outcomes and support system-level reforms.

Rashid Rafique Butt, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pakistan, emphasizing the urgent need for action said: “Diabetes and obesity are among the fastest-growing health challenges in the country, and healthcare professionals are central to addressing them. Through this collaboration, we aimed to empower healthcare professionals with insights and tools to elevate standards of care, secure long-term health, and create healthier communities. This initiative underscores our enduring commitment and confidence to driving change in Pakistan through innovation and sustainable solutions that support the country’s healthcare system and shape its future.”

