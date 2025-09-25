BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.35%)
BR30 53,421 Increased By 775.1 (1.47%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-25

Nearly 34.5m people living with diabetes in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 07:51am

LAHORE: Nearly 34.5 million people are living with diabetes, while around 38 million live with obesity in Pakistan, significantly impacting individuals, families, communities and healthcare system.

Novo Nordisk Pakistan marked a significant milestone in its commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in Pakistan by leading a delegation of key stakeholders to Copenhagen, Denmark. The delegation included representatives from government bodies, healthcare associations and policy decision-making forums.

The Knowledge Exchange initiative was a pioneering effort, reflecting Novo Nordisk’s commitment to working alongside healthcare professionals to drive meaningful and lasting improvements to people living with serious chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

The program provided participants exposure to Denmark’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, allowing the delegation to witness and explore innovative approaches for tackling diabetes and obesity, with an emphasis on early interventions and improved patient care. The visitors engaged in dialogue centred on practical pathways to localize these learning, enabling their adaptation to Pakistan’s unique healthcare needs to drive better patient outcomes and support system-level reforms.

Rashid Rafique Butt, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pakistan, emphasizing the urgent need for action said: “Diabetes and obesity are among the fastest-growing health challenges in the country, and healthcare professionals are central to addressing them. Through this collaboration, we aimed to empower healthcare professionals with insights and tools to elevate standards of care, secure long-term health, and create healthier communities. This initiative underscores our enduring commitment and confidence to driving change in Pakistan through innovation and sustainable solutions that support the country’s healthcare system and shape its future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Health diabetes obesity

Comments

200 characters

Nearly 34.5m people living with diabetes in Pakistan

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Local consumption: Goods imported thru Sost border to get tax relief

NA panel slams unannounced power load-shedding

Judges cannot issue writ or act against peers in same court: SC

Read more stories