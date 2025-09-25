Trump tilts, again, and markets reload, again

It didn’t take a war speech. Just a social media post. And before anyone could double-check if the words were deliberate or just another digital impulse, markets had already moved.

Defence stocks, from Seoul to Stockholm, lit up after Donald Trump suggested NATO should shoot down Russian jets if they violate allied airspace. Just hours later, he added Ukraine could win back all its territory — an abrupt pivot from previous ambiguity. That was enough to light a fire under military-industrial equities.

The rotation was immediate. European defence firms gained in the 2–5.8 percent range. Saab AB rose 5.8 percent. Hanwha Aerospace in South Korea surged 5.9 percent, Japan’s IHI climbed nearly 10 perent. Australia’s DroneShield jumped more than 7 percent. These weren’t stray moves — they formed a coordinated spike that looked less like a one-day bounce and more like a rerating.

And why not? Trump didn’t just speak to conflict. He spoke to continuity — of spending, of escalation, of disruption. Each of those is a line item in the model of every quant desk that’s long volatility, and long the machinery that monetises it.

There’s no certainty, of course, that this new stance will hold. It could unravel by the weekend. But none of that matters to the tape. The Trump trade isn’t built on reliability; it’s built on repricing every time he speaks. This time, the repricing favoured defence.

Importantly, this isn’t the first rally in the space. The MSCI World Aerospace & Defence Index has already gained over 50 percent this year — far outpacing broader equities. The difference now is narrative breadth. Previously, defence stocks rose on supply chain expansions and procurement timelines. This week, they moved on messaging alone. That makes it both easier to trade and harder to trust.

Europe, though, has no choice. Whether or not Trump stays the course, the continent is being forced to change its own. With Washington’s guarantees more uncertain, European governments are shifting towards self-sufficiency in defence. That means higher spending and longer order books for weapons systems. It also means trade-offs.

Fiscal pressures are already tight. European welfare states are struggling under ageing demographics, stagnant growth, and post-Covid debt loads. Ramping up military budgets will require cuts elsewhere — most likely in social programmes and development spending. The old ‘guns vs butter’ dilemma is becoming real again, and the guns are winning.

This wasn’t a political campaign promise. It was a casual nudge on a public platform, amplified by market reflex. That’s the strange alchemy of the moment: not policy by deliberation, but volatility as an allocation driver.

Institutionally, the posture complicates things. Trump has long insisted that Europe must pay more for its own defence, but until now, he’s also kept the messaging vague enough to leave NATO’s strategic cohesion uncertain. This week’s remarks — especially about active engagement and Ukrainian reclamation — mark a tonal departure. Whether it’s a lasting strategic shift is unclear. What is clear is that markets aren’t waiting to find out.

Behind the momentum is a more cynical calculation. This isn’t a conviction trade. It’s a hedge — on both policy indecision and geopolitical flare-ups. It’s no coincidence that CTAs, global macro desks, and volatility-focused hedge funds have all been leaning back into defence as a portfolio anchor. If rate policy is uncertain and economic data is soft, then doesn’t rearmament become the new macro signal?

Yet this hedge has consequences. European leaders are already facing backlash over living costs and public service quality. Rerouting budgets to armoured vehicles and missile shields may strengthen NATO commitments, but it will test domestic political capital. Elections are coming in key capitals. Explaining budget cuts for hospital upgrades while ordering multi-billion-euro fighter jet packages won’t be easy.

None of this would be happening without market validation. It’s not just governments buying weapons. It’s investors buying future earnings from defence suppliers, on the assumption that this cycle has staying power. The rally is both a reflection of and a reinforcement of that logic.

Still, the strategy has exposure. If Trump flips again and retreats to isolationist messaging, the momentum could unwind. If Russia shifts strategy in ways that lower headline risk, defence multiples could compress. And if fiscal conservatives in Europe begin resisting the militarisation of budgets, the order book narrative could fade.

But markets, for once, don’t require clarity. They require a catalyst. And Trump — erratic, unpredictable, but never boring — continues to provide it. He is the most traded personality on earth, and every word he says comes with embedded optionality. Europe’s ability to stay on this path is debatable. What’s not debatable is the market’s reaction speed. It may not trust Trump to mean what he says, but it will still trade his impulses. Why wouldn’t it? There’s easy upside, after all.

