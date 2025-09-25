BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-25

Activity of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 127,848 Tons of cargo comprising 86,233 Tons of import cargo and 41,615 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

TOTAL IMPORT CARGO:

The total import cargo of 86,233 Tons comprised of 65,240 Tons of Containerized Cargo, and 2,420 Tons of Chickpeas, 7,295 Tons of (Dap), 11,278Tons of Liquid Cargo.

TOTAL EXPORT CARGO:

The total export cargo of 41,615 Tons comprised of, 35,519Tons of Containerized Cargo,35 Tons of Bulk Cargo and 6,061 Tons of Clinkers.

CURRENTLY BERTH:

X-Press Anglesey, KMTC Colombo, Meghan Adventure, Fossil and M.T. Sargodha on Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

CMA CGM Zanzibar, Zao Galaxy, M.T. Shalamar, OOCL Nagoya and Kota Manzanillo, Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Fie-X, Mugello and Maran Gas Efessos left the port while five more ships, GFS Prime, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Spil Kartika, Copen Hangen Bulker and Jetta are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 196,573 tonnes, comprising 160,193 tonnes imports cargo and 36,380 export cargo carried in 2,658 Containers (518 TEUs Imports & 2,140 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘UOG Harriet’ & two more ships, Hansa Africa and Spil Kartika carrying Gasoline and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on September 24th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activity of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

PM vows to implement World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework

Rs1.225trn deal inked to reduce power sector’s CD

Joint Chambers of Commerce & Industry at global level: DGTO invites proposals on formulating new framework

Govt launches scheme to promote affordable housing finance

Senate panel for revisiting PRI policy framework

Flood havoc: PM urges IMF to factor impact into its review

Rs3.5bn subsidy approved for Raast Person-to-Merchant QR payments

BCBS phase II reforms: SBP issues revised instructions

CII clarifies no final decision yet on WHT issue

PM meets Chinese premier, UN chief

Read more stories