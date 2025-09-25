Activity of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 127,848 Tons of cargo comprising 86,233 Tons of import cargo and 41,615 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

TOTAL IMPORT CARGO:

The total import cargo of 86,233 Tons comprised of 65,240 Tons of Containerized Cargo, and 2,420 Tons of Chickpeas, 7,295 Tons of (Dap), 11,278Tons of Liquid Cargo.

TOTAL EXPORT CARGO:

The total export cargo of 41,615 Tons comprised of, 35,519Tons of Containerized Cargo,35 Tons of Bulk Cargo and 6,061 Tons of Clinkers.

CURRENTLY BERTH:

X-Press Anglesey, KMTC Colombo, Meghan Adventure, Fossil and M.T. Sargodha on Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

CMA CGM Zanzibar, Zao Galaxy, M.T. Shalamar, OOCL Nagoya and Kota Manzanillo, Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Fie-X, Mugello and Maran Gas Efessos left the port while five more ships, GFS Prime, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Spil Kartika, Copen Hangen Bulker and Jetta are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 196,573 tonnes, comprising 160,193 tonnes imports cargo and 36,380 export cargo carried in 2,658 Containers (518 TEUs Imports & 2,140 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘UOG Harriet’ & two more ships, Hansa Africa and Spil Kartika carrying Gasoline and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT on September 24th, 2025.

