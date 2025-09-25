Markets Print 2025-09-25
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.92 282.45 AED 76.99 77.77
EURO 331.75 334.99 SAR 75.10 75.81
GBP 380.66 384.43 INTERBANK 281.45 281.55
JPY 1.88 1.93
=========================================================================
