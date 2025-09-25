Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Pak National 24-09-2025 Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Op-2 Fossil Disc Pak National 24-09-2025 Crude Oil Ship B-7/B-6 Wan Dis/Load Riazeda 22-09-2025 Hai 316 Containers B-10/B-11 Meghna Load Ocean 24-09-2025 Adventure Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Ogba Load Ocean 19-09-2025 Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Belita Disc, (Dap) Bulk Shipping 18-09-2025 Agencies B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Rabni Load Rice Noor Sons 13-09-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-28/B-29 Ital Dis/Load Green Pak 23-09-2025 Universo Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-2 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 22-09-2025 Pyxis Containers Sip Agency Pak Sopt-3 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 23-09-2025 Colombo Containers Agencies Sopt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 23-09-2025 Anglesey Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ogba 24-09-2025 Load Ocean Services Clinkers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= GingaSaker 24-09-2025 D/20000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services GslGrania 23-09-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Seaspan 24-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Bellwether Agencies Ever Lucid 25-09-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Hul Fa 25-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping Ts Hongkong 25-09-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cma Cgm Zanzibar 24-09-2025 Container Ship - Zao Galaxy 24-09-2025 Tanker - M.T.Shalamar 24-09-2025 Tanker - Oocl Nagoya 24-09-2025 Container Ship - Kota Manzanillo 24-09-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Copen Steel Coil GAC Sept 23rd, 2025 Hagon Bulker MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar Bags PNSC Sept 20th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Jetta Coal Ocean World Sept 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Good Heart Coal Alpine Sept 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Peace One Palm oil Alpine Sept 3rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT GFS Prime Container GAC Sept 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Container CMA Zanzibar CGM PAK Sept 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Sept 23rd, 2025 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Horizon-1 LPG M Sept 17th, 2025 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL AN-61 LPG Universal Sept 23rd, 2025 Shipp ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK Sept 24th, 2025 Mugello Gasoline Alpine -do- Maran Gas Efessos LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK Sept 24th, 2025 GFS Prime Container GAC -do- Jetta Coal Ocean World -do- Copen Hagon Bulker Steel Coil GAC -do- Spil Kartika Container Happg LLOYD -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= UOG Harriet-G Mogas Alpine Sept 24th, 2025 Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do- Orchid Kefalonia Palm oil Alpine -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Venus-9 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC Sept 24th, 2025 Spil Kartika Container Happg LLOYD -do- =============================================================================

