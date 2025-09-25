KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Pak National 24-09-2025
Sargodha Crude Oil Ship
Op-2 Fossil Disc Pak National 24-09-2025
Crude Oil Ship
B-7/B-6 Wan Dis/Load Riazeda 22-09-2025
Hai 316 Containers
B-10/B-11 Meghna Load Ocean 24-09-2025
Adventure Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Ogba Load Ocean 19-09-2025
Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Belita Disc, (Dap) Bulk Shipping 18-09-2025
Agencies
B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Rabni Load Rice Noor Sons 13-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-28/B-29 Ital Dis/Load Green Pak 23-09-2025
Universo Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-2 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 22-09-2025
Pyxis Containers Sip Agency Pak
Sopt-3 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 23-09-2025
Colombo Containers Agencies
Sopt-4 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 23-09-2025
Anglesey Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ogba 24-09-2025 Load Ocean Services
Clinkers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
GingaSaker 24-09-2025 D/20000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
GslGrania 23-09-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Seaspan 24-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Bellwether Agencies
Ever Lucid 25-09-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Hul Fa 25-09-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping
Ts Hongkong 25-09-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar 24-09-2025 Container Ship -
Zao Galaxy 24-09-2025 Tanker -
M.T.Shalamar 24-09-2025 Tanker -
Oocl Nagoya 24-09-2025 Container Ship -
Kota
Manzanillo 24-09-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Copen Steel Coil GAC Sept 23rd, 2025
Hagon Bulker
MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar Bags PNSC Sept 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Jetta Coal Ocean World Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Good Heart Coal Alpine Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Peace One Palm oil Alpine Sept 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT GFS Prime Container GAC Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Container CMA
Zanzibar CGM PAK Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Sept 23rd, 2025
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Horizon-1 LPG M Sept 17th, 2025
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL AN-61 LPG Universal Sept 23rd, 2025
Shipp
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK Sept 24th, 2025
Mugello Gasoline Alpine -do-
Maran Gas
Efessos LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK Sept 24th, 2025
GFS Prime Container GAC -do-
Jetta Coal Ocean World -do-
Copen Hagon
Bulker Steel Coil GAC -do-
Spil Kartika Container Happg LLOYD -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
UOG Harriet-G Mogas Alpine Sept 24th, 2025
Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do-
Orchid
Kefalonia Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Venus-9 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC Sept 24th, 2025
Spil Kartika Container Happg LLOYD -do-
=============================================================================
