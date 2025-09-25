BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Markets Print 2025-09-25

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 24, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc           Pak National       24-09-2025
                  Sargodha       Crude Oil      Ship
Op-2              Fossil         Disc           Pak National       24-09-2025
                                 Crude Oil      Ship
B-7/B-6           Wan            Dis/Load       Riazeda            22-09-2025
                  Hai 316        Containers
B-10/B-11         Meghna         Load           Ocean              24-09-2025
                  Adventure      Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Ogba           Load           Ocean              19-09-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Belita         Disc, (Dap)    Bulk Shipping      18-09-2025
                                                Agencies
B-16/B-17         Legend         Disc           Seatrade           15-09-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Rabni          Load Rice      Noor Sons          13-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-28/B-29         Ital           Dis/Load       Green Pak          23-09-2025
                  Universo       Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-2            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    22-09-2025
                  Pyxis          Containers     Sip Agency Pak
Sopt-3            Kmtc           Dis/Load       United Marine      23-09-2025
                  Colombo        Containers     Agencies
Sopt-4            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    23-09-2025
                  Anglesey       Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ogba              24-09-2025     Load                          Ocean Services
                                 Clinkers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
GingaSaker        24-09-2025     D/20000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
GslGrania         23-09-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Seaspan           24-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
Bellwether                                                           Agencies
Ever Lucid        25-09-2025     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
Hul Fa            25-09-2025     D/L Container              Merchant Shipping
Ts Hongkong       25-09-2025     D/L Container         Sharaf Shipping Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar          24-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Zao Galaxy        24-09-2025     Tanker                                     -
M.T.Shalamar      24-09-2025     Tanker                                     -
Oocl Nagoya       24-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Kota
Manzanillo        24-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Copen          Steel Coil     GAC           Sept 23rd, 2025
                  Hagon Bulker
MW-2              Alexandros-III Sugar Bags     PNSC          Sept 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Jetta          Coal           Ocean World   Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Good Heart     Coal           Alpine        Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Peace One      Palm oil       Alpine         Sept 3rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              GFS Prime      Container      GAC           Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Container      CMA
                  Zanzibar                      CGM PAK       Sept 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Nord Agano     Fertilizer     Bulk          Sept 23rd, 2025
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Horizon-1      LPG            M             Sept 17th, 2025
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              AN-61          LPG            Universal     Sept 23rd, 2025
                                                Shipp
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Fie-X         Container      MSC PAK                      Sept 24th, 2025
Mugello           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Maran Gas
Efessos           LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Zanzibar          Container      CMA CGM PAK                  Sept 24th, 2025
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Jetta             Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Copen Hagon
Bulker            Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Spil Kartika      Container      Happg LLOYD                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
UOG Harriet-G     Mogas          Alpine                       Sept 24th, 2025
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Sarwat Gas        LPG            M International                         -do-
Orchid
Kefalonia         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kathrine Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Venus-9           LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                          Sept 24th, 2025
Spil Kartika      Container      Happg LLOYD                             -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

