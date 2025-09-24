At UN, Pakistan, Arab states back Trump-led push for Gaza peace, reconstruction

US President Donald Trump met with leaders from the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, where they urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and greater humanitarian access, according to a joint statement.

The multilateral summit, convened at Trump’s initiative on Tuesday, was co-hosted by the US president and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Participants included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Leaders voiced alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, rejecting any forced displacement of Palestinians and calling for the release of hostages and entry of sufficient aid as part of a first step toward a lasting peace.

They also emphasised the importance of safeguarding Jerusalem’s holy sites and maintaining stability in the West Bank.

The summit backed reform efforts by the Palestinian Authority. It endorsed a reconstruction plan for Gaza based on Arab League and OIC initiatives, with international support to rebuild lives and strengthen Palestinian leadership.

Participants emphasised President Trump’s role in advancing a peace process and said the meeting should mark the beginning of a sustained path toward regional stability and cooperation.

According to the FO, the meeting was also attended by deputy prime ministers and foreign ministers from Pakistan, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Indonesia. Trump was joined by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.