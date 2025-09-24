BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Poland eye deeper cooperation in trade, energy, and mining

BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 06:52pm

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday discussed expanding trade, investment, and energy cooperation with Poland’s Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, highlighting opportunities in hydrocarbons, mining, and agriculture.

Jam Kamal lauded the presence of Poland’s state-owned energy firm ORLEN, which has invested about $500 million in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector over the past 26 years and plans to double its investment in the next decade.

Pisarski said new exploratory concessions in Sindh and Balochistan offered promising prospects, while also flagging pending issues requiring resolution to sustain investor confidence.

Jam hosts envoys from seven ASEAN member states

The minister invited Polish companies to partner in Pakistan’s agriculture value chain, particularly in cold storage and processing facilities for fruits and vegetables.

He also urged Poland to explore Pakistan’s mining sector, citing potential in copper and lignite. Pisarski noted Poland’s global standing in both sectors and expressed readiness for joint ventures.

Jam Kamal call on Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh: Pak-Iran to advance agricultural cooperation

The two sides agreed to move towards concrete initiatives and high-level engagements to translate proposals into projects.

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating Polish investors, while Pisarski said Warsaw was keen to deepen its economic partnership with Islamabad.

