BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-24

Jam hosts envoys from seven ASEAN member states

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan hosted ambassadors of seven Asean member states at the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expand trade, investment, and people-to-people links with Southeast Asia.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors and senior diplomats of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam and Myanmar, underscoring the breadth of Asean representation in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Ambassadors, Jam Kamal Khan said Pakistan seeks not only to increase bilateral trade but also to build comprehensive, long-term partnerships in technology, skills, and infrastructure.

“All Asean countries already enjoy cordial relations with Pakistan, but there is immense potential to go further. Through technology transfer, value addition in agriculture, and a skilled human resource base, we can take our trade from the current level to its true potential,” the Minister observed.

He briefed the Ambassadors on Pakistan’s new trade policy, the vehicle import policy, tariff rationalization measures spearheaded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC.

He stressed that Pakistan is a gateway to Central Asia, with its ports gaining importance under new transit trade agreements that cut costs for regional partners. He also urged Asean companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones under CPEC, citing improved macroeconomic stability — inflation now in single digits — and a business climate is geared up toward foreign investment.

“Pakistan welcomes you to export to Pakistan, add value here, and then re-export your products,” he said, calling for stronger multilateral trade links.

He also shared the formation of a Trade Dispute Resolution Commission, a first in Pakistan’s history, to help international companies resolve disputes swiftly.

The Asean envoys welcomed Pakistan’s outreach and said the region sees “great potential” in expanding commercial cooperation.

The Malaysian Ambassador offered Pakistani firms a role in Malaysia’s growing chip-making industry, while other envoys highlighted existing Asean investments in Pakistan’s construction and power generation sectors.

All Ambassadors expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality and agreed on the need to accelerate bilateral trade and investment flows, including through religious tourism, skills exchanges, and supply-chain partnerships.

Asean, founded in 1967, now represents one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Pakistan became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of Asean in 1993 and is seeking to upgrade to Full Dialogue Partner status, despite the current moratorium on new dialogue partners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal Khan asean ASEAN members

Comments

200 characters

Jam hosts envoys from seven ASEAN member states

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories