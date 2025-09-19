BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
Jam Kamal call on Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh: Pak-Iran to advance agricultural cooperation

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan had called on Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Minister for Agriculture Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to advance ongoing agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implement decisions taken by the Joint Committee on Agriculture Cooperation and agreed to facilitate imports of agricultural products in line with understandings reached during the visit of Pakistan’s Minister for National Food Security last month.

The Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad will dispatch a high-level delegation to Pakistan within the next two weeks to finalize arrangements for the export of Pakistani corn to Iran. Jam Kamal Khan also thanked the Iranian side for enhancing imports of Pakistani rice and meat.

Iran expressed keen interest in undertaking joint studies with Pakistan’s Seed Councils on seed development and production of disease-resistant varieties, aiming to strengthen food security and agricultural innovation in both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jam Kamal agriculture sector Pakistan Iran ties Commerce Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh agricultural cooperation Minister for Agriculture Jihad of Iran

