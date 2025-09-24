BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
Sports

Abrar Ahmed breaks into ICC top five in T20I rankings

BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:12pm

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed broke into the top five of the ICC men’s T20 bowling rankings on Tuesday, jumping eight places to fourth, while fast bowler Shaheen Afridi climbed two spots to 25th.

Abrar was at his very best during Pakistan’s group stage fixture against the UAE, picking two wickets for just 13 runs, before an indifferent outing in a loss against India (1/42).

However, the leg-spinner regained his composure and delivered an exceptional spell of 1/8 against Sri Lanka. This helped Pakistan to a win, and brought their Asia Cup campaign right on track.

Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep final hopes alive

India’s Varun Chakravarthy stayed No. 1, with New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein second and third. Haris Rauf also gained ground for Pakistan, moving nine places to 28th, while Mohammad Nawaz and Sufiyan Muqeem slipped to 46th and 14th, respectively.

Among batters, India’s Abhishek Sharma held the top position. England’s Phil Salt was second, and Tilak Varma of India rose to third.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan surged 31 places to 24th, while Saim Ayub dropped to 55th. Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Fakhar Zaman both inched up to 65th and 66th.

India’s Hardik Pandya leads the all-rounders’ rankings, followed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza. Pakistan’s Ayub stayed fifth, Nawaz rose to 17th, and Faheem Ashraf jumped to 39th.

