BML 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
BOP 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
CPHL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.13%)
DCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 257.00 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (1.66%)
FCCL 58.51 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.44%)
FFL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
HUBC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.28%)
KEL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.92%)
KOSM 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
NBP 188.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.14%)
PAEL 54.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
POWER 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PPL 194.95 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.44%)
PREMA 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.16%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.22%)
PTC 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
SNGP 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.16%)
SSGC 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
TELE 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TREET 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
WTL 1.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 108.6 (0.67%)
BR30 53,457 Increased By 811 (1.54%)
KSE100 158,826 Increased By 881.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 48,425 Increased By 272.3 (0.57%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates steady ahead of budget, IMF review

  • The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) held the overnight policy rate at 7.75%
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 12:38pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank kept its overnight policy rate unchanged on Wednesday, as it aims to underpin growth ahead of the country’s budget and a visit by a delegation of the International Monetary Fund for its latest review.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) held the overnight policy rate at 7.75%.

Sri Lanka’s GDP is estimated to have expanded an annual 4.8% in the first six months of 2025 and inflation is projected to reach the central bank’s target of 5% by the middle of next year, the statement said.

“Medium term inflation expectations remain anchored around the inflation target,” the statement added. The monetary board’s decision was widely expected by markets as inflation, which reached 1.2% year-on-year in August, remains well below the central bank’s target of 5% and second quarter growth was 4.9%, in line with economists’ expectations.

The economy is expected to grow 4.5% in 2025.

“Another policy cut this year depends on the playoff created by the cut in US rates, potential global volatilities that influence energy prices, alongside what levels of inflation Sri Lanka will realize in the next few months,” said Anjali Hewapathage, deputy head of macroeconomic research at Frontier Research.

The last CBSL policy meeting for this year will be held on Nov. 25.

The central bank trimmed its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in May in a surprise move to support growth.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as finance minister, will present the 2026 budget on November 7, which is expected to outline plans for record capital expenditure. A delegation of the IMF will be in Colombo to conduct a fifth review.

Sri Lanka completed a $22.5 billion debt rework last December with bilateral creditors and bondholders after defaulting on its foreign debt at the height of the crisis in May 2022.

International Monetary fund sri lanka central bank

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates steady ahead of budget, IMF review

Trump meets Muslim leaders, including PM Shehbaz

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises nearly 900 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Oil extends gains as data shows US crude stockpile drop

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Read more stories