BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka central bank has room to cut rates but will be cautious, says governor

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 04:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s central bank has room to cut interest rates further but is treading carefully to preserve a buffer against potential external shocks, Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters on Friday, ahead of its policy meeting on September 23.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka surprised markets in May by trimming its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.75%, a move Weerasinghe said had “nicely transmitted into the marketplace” with “very stable structures.”

“If we think we need to support the economy short term, in terms of kind of closing the output gap, then we have space here, but I think we have to be a bit cautious in our approach,” said Weerasinghe, who became central bank governor in 2022 during the peak of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades.

“We need to maintain key buffers in case there are any external shocks, we should be able to use that buffer if that is needed in the future.”

Sri Lanka’s economy contracted sharply in 2022 and 2023, hit by a sovereign debt default, runaway inflation and acute shortages of fuel, food and medicine. The crisis triggered mass protests and political upheaval, forcing the government to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Since then, the country has made significant progress in stabilising its macroeconomic fundamentals. Inflation has eased, foreign reserves have improved and the rupee has strengthened, allowing the central bank to gradually shift from crisis management to a more balanced monetary stance.

In an interview at his office in Colombo overlooking the Indian Ocean, Weerasinghe said monetary policy can offer short-term support but is not a sustainable driver of growth.

“The central bank, by providing credit or loosening too much monetary policy, cannot support the boost of growth. It can happen in the short term, but it won’t sustain long term,” he said.

“Right now, it’s a balanced monetary policy,” he added. “Whether we’re loosening or tightening, we’ll certainly be on a forward-looking and data-driven basis.”

Weerasinghe emphasised that fiscal sustainability and structural reforms, not monetary easing, are key to achieving GDP growth of around 5%, which is the central bank’s target and was last year’s growth rate. He pointed to foreign direct investment, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, tourism and export competitiveness as critical levers for growth.

The policy decision on September 23 will incorporate the latest data on inflation, output, and external balances. “We make a decision based on how indicators are moving forward,” he said, adding that the bank’s current stance is “the right position“.

Focus on reserves

The central bank is now focused on maintaining a comfortable level of foreign reserves to meet external debt obligations, a key lesson from the 2022 crisis. Weerasinghe said that prior to the crisis, the country faced annual debt servicing needs of $6 billion with only $8 billion in reserves, an unsustainable position that worsened as reserves depleted to zero.

Looking ahead, Sri Lanka’s average annual external obligations are expected to be around $3.5 billion to $4 billion over the next decade. If reserves can be maintained at $8 billion or more, the country would be in a far more stable and resilient position than during the crisis years. Current reserves are at $6.2 billion.

The country of 20 million is growing faster than needed to maintain economic sustainability, he said, citing recent growth rates of nearly 5% — well above the IMF’s baseline requirement of 3% for medium-term stability.

This stronger-than-expected recovery suggests the country could reach a more stable and sustainable economic footing faster than previously projected. If growth continues in the 3–5% range, Sri Lanka could improve living standards and macroeconomic resilience over the next 5–10 years, he said.

Weerasinghe added that current indicators show the economy is recovering steadily, and the outlook remains positive.

“You need to have steady, sustainable growth. You can earn something higher short term, it’s not sustainable.”

Sri Lanka sri lanka central bank

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka central bank has room to cut rates but will be cautious, says governor

Index-heavy stocks lead decline as KSE-100 sheds over 1,700 points

Bilawal demands govt to seek international aid for flood victims

Pakistani rupee registers 26th successive gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan urges UNSC to hold Israel accountable for ‘unprovoked aggression’ against Qatar

Govt moves to restructure SMEDA, starts CEO appointment process

Liven Pharma to raise Rs200mn via rights issue to fund new projects

Pakistan taken off anti-doping agency’s watchlist

President Zardari leaves for China on 10-day visit

Oil prices steady as oversupply expectations offset risks to output

Read more stories