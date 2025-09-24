BML 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
Novak Djokovic to return at Shanghai Masters

  • The 38-year-old reached the final in Shanghai last year, losing to Sinner in straight sets
Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 11:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic will return to action in Shanghai next month in his first tournament since his US Open semi-final defeat by Carlos Alcaraz, organisers of the Masters tournament said.

The Serb has won the event four times and will be making his 14th main-draw appearance as he looks to finish the season strong after being shut out of the Grand Slams by world number one Alcaraz and number two Jannik Sinner.

“He’s back. Our four-time champ, DjokerNole will return to Shanghai this year,” the tournament posted on social media.

The 24-times major winner has struggled to find a way past the new duo dominating men’s tennis in the last two seasons but had said in New York that best-of-three set matches gave him a better chance.

The 38-year-old reached the final in Shanghai last year, losing to Sinner in straight sets.

This year’s tournament runs from October 1-12.

