BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BOP 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.87%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.90 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (1.62%)
FCCL 58.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.84%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.77%)
GCIL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.47%)
KEL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.45%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
MLCF 108.19 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.14%)
NBP 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.2%)
PAEL 54.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.53%)
PIBTL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PPL 196.69 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.34%)
PREMA 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.39%)
PRL 36.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.4%)
PTC 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SNGP 139.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
SSGC 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
TREET 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.68%)
TRG 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 16,367 Increased By 71.2 (0.44%)
BR30 53,503 Increased By 856.4 (1.63%)
KSE100 158,237 Increased By 291.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 48,235 Increased By 83.1 (0.17%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee’s winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 281.43 in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 04:54pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee’s appreciation run against the US dollar came to a halt on Wednesday, as the local currency registered a marginal decline in the inter-bank market.

At close, the currency settled at 281.43, a decline of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.42.

Internationally, the US dollar edged up from its lowest level in close to a week on Wednesday, with traders expecting two more US interest rate cuts this year, even after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing overnight.

Australia’s dollar firmed after a hotter-than-expected headline reading of consumer inflation, less than a week before the Reserve Bank’s next policy decision. New Zealand’s dollar was steady following the naming of a new central bank chief.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, added 0.1% to 97.335 as of 0150 GMT, attempting to claw back some ground after two straight losing sessions that saw it touch the lowest since Thursday at 97.198 overnight.

Markets are priced for quarter-point rate cuts at each of the remaining two Fed policy meetings this year. Another reduction is expected in the first quarter of 2026, broadly aligning with forecasts from Fed officials following a quarter-point cut on Wednesday of last week.

The dollar had bounced back from the lowest level since early 2022 at 96.224 after the Fed’s policy announcement and Powell’s subsequent news conference, which fell short of the market’s more dovish expectations following a sharp weakening of the labour market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were broadly stable on Wednesday as an industry report showed US crude inventories declined last week, adding to a sense in the market of tightening supplies.

Brent futures rose 3 cents to $67.66 a barrel by 0630 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 5 cents at $63.46.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee’s winning streak ends with slight dip against US dollar

Bulls charge ahead as KSE-100 rises over 900 points

PIA Holding to transfer Precision Engineering Complex to PAF entity

Pakistan launches ‘Mera Ghar – Mera Ashiana’ to boost affordable housing

PIA gets UK approval for direct flights

Govt gives $30 billion export target to pharma industry, pushes for local vaccine manufacturing

Amreli Steel’s board approves restructuring of Rs22.6 billion debt

Power Holding Ltd approves early redemption of Rs400bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk

Pakistan’s Cnergyico orders second US oil cargo, eyes more

Mari says no formal decision yet on gas allocation

Read more stories