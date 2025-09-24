BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BOP 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
CNERGY 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 97.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
DCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
DGKC 254.50 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (2.07%)
FCCL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.54%)
FFL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
GCIL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
HUBC 210.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.33%)
KEL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.35%)
KOSM 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
MLCF 107.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
NBP 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.52%)
PAEL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 14.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
PPL 195.55 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.8%)
PREMA 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-7.6%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
SNGP 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.67%)
SSGC 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
TELE 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TREET 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
TRG 79.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
BR100 16,420 Increased By 124 (0.76%)
BR30 53,326 Increased By 679.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 158,920 Increased By 974.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 48,437 Increased By 285.3 (0.59%)
Intra-day update: rupee improves further against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 10:04am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during Wednesday’s opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.20, a gain of Re0.22 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.42.

Internationally, the US dollar edged up from its lowest level in close to a week on Wednesday, with traders expecting two more US interest rate cuts this year, even after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further easing overnight.

Australia’s dollar firmed after a hotter-than-expected headline reading of consumer inflation, less than a week before the Reserve Bank’s next policy decision. New Zealand’s dollar was steady following the naming of a new central bank chief.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, added 0.1% to 97.335 as of 0150 GMT, attempting to claw back some ground after two straight losing sessions that saw it touch the lowest since Thursday at 97.198 overnight.

Markets are priced for quarter-point rate cuts at each of the remaining two Fed policy meetings this year. Another reduction is expected in the first quarter of 2026, broadly aligning with forecasts from Fed officials following a quarter-point cut on Wednesday of last week.

The dollar had bounced back from the lowest level since early 2022 at 96.224 after the Fed’s policy announcement and Powell’s subsequent news conference, which fell short of the market’s more dovish expectations following a sharp weakening of the labour market.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Wednesday as an industry report showed US crude inventories declined last week, adding to a sense in the market of tightening supplies.

Brent futures rose 27 cents to $67.90 a barrel by 0005 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 28 cents to $63.69.

This is an intra-day update

