Askari Bank signs MoU with GCLI to boost livestock & rural economy

ISLAMABAD: Askari Bank Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Corporate Livestock Initiative (Private) Limited (GCLI) to launch a collaborative program focused on livestock fattening and rearing, aimed at uplifting the rural economy and enhancing Pakistan’s meat export potential.

Under this partnership, Askari Bank will extend affordable financing facilities to eligible farmers, while GCLI will provide technical support and data on potential beneficiaries.

The initiative will enable farmers to improve livestock productivity, raise meat quality, and ultimately contribute to increased exports, rural income generation, and employment creation.

The signing ceremony was attended by Zia Ijaz, President & CEO, Askari Bank, along with senior officials from the Bank, and Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood (retd), Chairman GCLI, alongside the GCLI leadership team.

Speaking at the occasion, Zia Ijaz, President & CEO of Askari Bank, said: “This initiative reflects our strong commitment to supporting Pakistan’s livestock sector through tailored financial solutions. By combining Askari Bank’s financing expertise with GCLI’s technical input, we aim to empower farmers, strengthen rural livelihoods, and enhance Pakistan’s footprint in the global meat market.”

Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood (retd), Chairman GCLI, added: “This collaboration under the umbrella of SIFC represents a paradigm shift in livestock development. Together with Askari Bank, we are introducing sustainable practices that will not only uplift farmers but also contribute to food security, import substitution, and foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan.”

