BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-24

Sri Lankan shares rise for sixth straight session

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, as gains in healthcare and financials offset a decline in utilities and real estates stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.26 percent higher at 21,282.84.

SMB Finance PLC and Agstar PLC were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 33.3 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

Sierra Cables PLC and Harischandra Mills PLC were the top losers, down 8.2 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Trading volume on the index fell to 224.8 million shares from 276.3 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover fell to 6.56 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD21.7 million) from 8.08 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares SMB Finance real estates stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares rise for sixth straight session

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories