BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
BOP 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.34%)
DCL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
DGKC 249.33 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.47%)
FCCL 57.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.6%)
FFL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
GCIL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.42%)
KOSM 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.38%)
NBP 189.98 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.36%)
PAEL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
POWER 18.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.55%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
PTC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SNGP 137.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.28%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.52%)
TRG 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.3%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 16,299 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.65%)
BR30 52,637 Decreased By -300.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 157,945 Decreased By -835.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 48,152 Decreased By -348.1 (-0.72%)
Sep 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-24

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,048 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,458 tonnes of import cargo and 55,590 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,458 tonnes comprised of 73,559 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,-Tons of B Bulk Cargo, & 2,2899 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,113 tonnes of (Dap), 43,500 tonnes s of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,590 tonnes comprised of, 41,345 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 135 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, & 14,110 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Wan Hai 316, X-Press Pyxis, Zao Galaxy, Cma Cga Zanzibar, & Ital Universo, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships, namely, Msc Paloma, Gfs Prime, Apl Qingdao, & X-Press Kohima, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Giovanni Topic and Falmouth Bay left the port on Tuesday morning, while five more ships, Noor El Huda, Seaspan Santos, Avon, Mugello and Kaisa-1 are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 202,580 tonnes, comprising 142,570 tonnes imports cargo and 60,010 export cargo carried in 6,910 Containers (3,380 TEUs Imports & 3,530 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Copenhagen Bulker, Nord Agana, AN-61, Good Heart and Jetta & three more ships, CMA CGM Zanzibar, GFS Prime and UOG Harriet-G carrying Steel Coil, Fertilizer, LPG, Coal, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT, QICT and FOTCO on Tuesday September 23rd, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Govt to move IMF for restoration of wheat MSP system

Pakistan’s poverty reduction reversed by economic shocks, weak reforms: WB

UK flights: PIA unable to secure TCO licence

ECC clears revised financing: Reko Diq attracting new global interest

Venture capital, double taxation, forex: Reforms soon in procedures, policies: Haroon

Circular debt ‘package’: Govt to sign Rs1.225trn pact with 18 banks today

Tax expenditure remains at 2.1pc of GDP

Communication & transport sector: ADB keen to enhance investment

CAREC Tranche-3 project faces uncertainty

KE to decommission two gas turbine power plants

Read more stories