Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,048 tonnes of cargo comprising 125,458 tonnes of import cargo and 55,590 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,458 tonnes comprised of 73,559 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,-Tons of B Bulk Cargo, & 2,2899 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,113 tonnes of (Dap), 43,500 tonnes s of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,590 tonnes comprised of, 41,345 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 135 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, & 14,110 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Wan Hai 316, X-Press Pyxis, Zao Galaxy, Cma Cga Zanzibar, & Ital Universo, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships, namely, Msc Paloma, Gfs Prime, Apl Qingdao, & X-Press Kohima, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Giovanni Topic and Falmouth Bay left the port on Tuesday morning, while five more ships, Noor El Huda, Seaspan Santos, Avon, Mugello and Kaisa-1 are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 202,580 tonnes, comprising 142,570 tonnes imports cargo and 60,010 export cargo carried in 6,910 Containers (3,380 TEUs Imports & 3,530 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Copenhagen Bulker, Nord Agana, AN-61, Good Heart and Jetta & three more ships, CMA CGM Zanzibar, GFS Prime and UOG Harriet-G carrying Steel Coil, Fertilizer, LPG, Coal, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT, QICT and FOTCO on Tuesday September 23rd, 2025.

