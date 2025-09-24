BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
EU 2025/26 soft wheat exports down

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2025/26 season on July 1 are down 33 percent from a year earlier, with incomplete figures for top EU producer France again contributing to the drop, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

EU soft wheat exports so far this season had reached 4.12 million metric tons by September 21. That compared with 3.78 million the previous week but 6.13 million tons a year earlier, the data showed.

For France, the Commission said grain export data remained incomplete since the beginning of calendar year 2024, though it no longer showed a complete absence of figures for the current season.

It also said that export figures for Bulgaria and Ireland remained incomplete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

A breakdown by EU country showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter with 2.07 million tons exported so far, followed by Lithuania with 0.62 million tons, Germany with 0.41 million tons, Poland with 0.33 million tons and Latvia with 0.31 million tons.

