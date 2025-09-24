BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Cotton spot rates

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (September 23, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 22-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,300        280        15,580        15,580          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,397        300        16,697        16,697          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

