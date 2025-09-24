Markets Print 2025-09-24
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.92 282.45 AED 77.01 77.79
EURO 332.12 335.29 SAR 75.12 75.80
GBP 381.32 384.81 INTERBANK 281.45 281.55
JPY 1.88 1.93
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments