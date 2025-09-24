BML 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
Markets Print 2025-09-24

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2025 03:45am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc           Pak National       21-09-2025
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship
B-1               Zao Galaxy     Disc           Gac Pakistan       22-09-2025
                                 Base Oli
B-7/B-6           Wan            Dis./Load      Raizeda            22-09-2025
                  Hai 316        Containers
B-11/B-12         Ogba           Load           Ocean              19-09-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Belita         Disc (Dap)     Bulk Shipping      18-09-2025
                                                Agencies
B-16/B-17         Legend         Disc           Seatrade           15-09-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Rabni          Load Rice      Noor Sons          13-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Fiora          -              Ocean World        31-08-2025
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Dis /Load      Oocl Pakistan      20-09-2025
                  Nagoya         Containers
B-29/B-30         Ital           Dis/Load       Green Pak          23-09-2025
                  Universo       Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1            Kota           Dis /Load      Pacific Deita      21-09-2025
                  Manzanillo     Containers     Shipping
Sopt-2            X-Press        Dis./Load      X-Press Feeders    22-09-2025
                  Pyxis          Containers     Sip Agency Pak
Sopt-3            Cma Cgm        Dis./Load      Cma Cgm            22-09-2025
                  Zanzibar       Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zao Galaxy        22-09-2025     Disc.Base Oli                   Gac Pakistan
M.T.Shalamar      22-09-2025     Disc. Crude Oil            Pak National Ship
Kota              22-09-2025     Dis./Load                      Pacific Deita
Manzanillo                       Containers                          Shipping
Wan Hai 316       22-09-2025     Dis./Load                            Raizeda
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Fossil            23-09-2025     D/73000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                               Ship
Kmtc Colombo      23-09-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
GslGrania         23-09-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Meghna Adventure  23-09-2025     D/L 58285 Clinkers            Ocean Services
GingaSaker        24-09-2025     D/20000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
X-Press           24-09-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Anglesy                                                        Sip Agency Pak
Xin Fu Zhou       24-09-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Taxidiara         24-09-2025     D/48000 Clinkers                           -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Paloma        23-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Gfs Prime         23-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
Apl Qingdao       23-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Kohima            23-09-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nour El Huda   Steel Plat     Star          Sept 20th, 2025
                                                Shipping
MW-2              Alexandros-III Sugar Bags     PNSC          Sept 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Ncc Huda       Palm oil       Alpine        Sept 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Seaspan        Container      GAC           Sept 22nd, 2025
                  Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Fie-X      Container      MSC PAK       Sept 22nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Mugello        Gasoline       Alpine        Sept 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Maran Gas      LNG            GSA           Sept 22nd, 2025
                  Efessos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Avon           LPG            M             Sept 17th, 2025
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Kaisa-1        LPG            M             Sept 22nd, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Falmouth Bay      Coal           Alpine                       Sept 23rd, 2025
Giovanni Topic    Soya Bean      Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nour El Huda      Steel Plat     Star Shipping                Sept 23rd, 2025
Seaspan
Santos            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Avon              LPG            M International                         -do-
Mugello           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Kaisa-1           LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nord Agano        Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                Sept 23rd, 2025
Good Heart        Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Jetta             Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Copen Hagon
Bulker            Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
AN-61             LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Sarwat Gas        LPG            M International                         -do-
Peace One         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Orchid
Kefalonia         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kathrine Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Venus-9           LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                          Sept 23rd, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar          Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
UOG Harriet-G     Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

