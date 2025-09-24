Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Pak National 21-09-2025 Shalamar Crude Oil Ship B-1 Zao Galaxy Disc Gac Pakistan 22-09-2025 Base Oli B-7/B-6 Wan Dis./Load Raizeda 22-09-2025 Hai 316 Containers B-11/B-12 Ogba Load Ocean 19-09-2025 Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Belita Disc (Dap) Bulk Shipping 18-09-2025 Agencies B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Rabni Load Rice Noor Sons 13-09-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025 B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis /Load Oocl Pakistan 20-09-2025 Nagoya Containers B-29/B-30 Ital Dis/Load Green Pak 23-09-2025 Universo Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sopt-1 Kota Dis /Load Pacific Deita 21-09-2025 Manzanillo Containers Shipping Sopt-2 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Feeders 22-09-2025 Pyxis Containers Sip Agency Pak Sopt-3 Cma Cgm Dis./Load Cma Cgm 22-09-2025 Zanzibar Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zao Galaxy 22-09-2025 Disc.Base Oli Gac Pakistan M.T.Shalamar 22-09-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pak National Ship Kota 22-09-2025 Dis./Load Pacific Deita Manzanillo Containers Shipping Wan Hai 316 22-09-2025 Dis./Load Raizeda Containers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Fossil 23-09-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Kmtc Colombo 23-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies GslGrania 23-09-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Meghna Adventure 23-09-2025 D/L 58285 Clinkers Ocean Services GingaSaker 24-09-2025 D/20000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services X-Press 24-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Anglesy Sip Agency Pak Xin Fu Zhou 24-09-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Taxidiara 24-09-2025 D/48000 Clinkers - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Paloma 23-09-2025 Container Ship - Gfs Prime 23-09-2025 Container Ship - Apl Qingdao 23-09-2025 Container Ship - X-Press Kohima 23-09-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nour El Huda Steel Plat Star Sept 20th, 2025 Shipping MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar Bags PNSC Sept 20th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Ncc Huda Palm oil Alpine Sept 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Container GAC Sept 22nd, 2025 Santos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK Sept 22nd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Mugello Gasoline Alpine Sept 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Maran Gas LNG GSA Sept 22nd, 2025 Efessos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Avon LPG M Sept 17th, 2025 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG M Sept 22nd, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine Sept 23rd, 2025 Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service -do- Seed ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Nour El Huda Steel Plat Star Shipping Sept 23rd, 2025 Seaspan Santos Container GAC -do- Avon LPG M International -do- Mugello Gasoline Alpine -do- Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Sept 23rd, 2025 Good Heart Coal Alpine -do- Jetta Coal Ocean World -do- Copen Hagon Bulker Steel Coil GAC -do- AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do- Peace One Palm oil Alpine -do- Orchid Kefalonia Palm oil Alpine -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Venus-9 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= GFS Prime Container GAC Sept 23rd, 2025 CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do- UOG Harriet-G Mogas Alpine -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025