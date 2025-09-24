KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 23, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Pak National 21-09-2025
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship
B-1 Zao Galaxy Disc Gac Pakistan 22-09-2025
Base Oli
B-7/B-6 Wan Dis./Load Raizeda 22-09-2025
Hai 316 Containers
B-11/B-12 Ogba Load Ocean 19-09-2025
Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Belita Disc (Dap) Bulk Shipping 18-09-2025
Agencies
B-16/B-17 Legend Disc Seatrade 15-09-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Rabni Load Rice Noor Sons 13-09-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Fiora - Ocean World 31-08-2025
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis /Load Oocl Pakistan 20-09-2025
Nagoya Containers
B-29/B-30 Ital Dis/Load Green Pak 23-09-2025
Universo Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sopt-1 Kota Dis /Load Pacific Deita 21-09-2025
Manzanillo Containers Shipping
Sopt-2 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Feeders 22-09-2025
Pyxis Containers Sip Agency Pak
Sopt-3 Cma Cgm Dis./Load Cma Cgm 22-09-2025
Zanzibar Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zao Galaxy 22-09-2025 Disc.Base Oli Gac Pakistan
M.T.Shalamar 22-09-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pak National Ship
Kota 22-09-2025 Dis./Load Pacific Deita
Manzanillo Containers Shipping
Wan Hai 316 22-09-2025 Dis./Load Raizeda
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Fossil 23-09-2025 D/73000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship
Kmtc Colombo 23-09-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
GslGrania 23-09-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Meghna Adventure 23-09-2025 D/L 58285 Clinkers Ocean Services
GingaSaker 24-09-2025 D/20000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
X-Press 24-09-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Anglesy Sip Agency Pak
Xin Fu Zhou 24-09-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Taxidiara 24-09-2025 D/48000 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Paloma 23-09-2025 Container Ship -
Gfs Prime 23-09-2025 Container Ship -
Apl Qingdao 23-09-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press
Kohima 23-09-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nour El Huda Steel Plat Star Sept 20th, 2025
Shipping
MW-2 Alexandros-III Sugar Bags PNSC Sept 20th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Ncc Huda Palm oil Alpine Sept 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Seaspan Container GAC Sept 22nd, 2025
Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK Sept 22nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Mugello Gasoline Alpine Sept 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Maran Gas LNG GSA Sept 22nd, 2025
Efessos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Avon LPG M Sept 17th, 2025
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG M Sept 22nd, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine Sept 23rd, 2025
Giovanni Topic Soya Bean Ocean Service -do-
Seed
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Nour El Huda Steel Plat Star Shipping Sept 23rd, 2025
Seaspan
Santos Container GAC -do-
Avon LPG M International -do-
Mugello Gasoline Alpine -do-
Kaisa-1 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nord Agano Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Sept 23rd, 2025
Good Heart Coal Alpine -do-
Jetta Coal Ocean World -do-
Copen Hagon
Bulker Steel Coil GAC -do-
AN-61 LPG Universal Shipp -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Sarwat Gas LPG M International -do-
Peace One Palm oil Alpine -do-
Orchid
Kefalonia Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Venus-9 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
GFS Prime Container GAC Sept 23rd, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
UOG Harriet-G Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
Comments